NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police arrested two men and are searching for a third after two people were killed on Friday, May 5.

The Natchez Democrat reported the suspects were identified as Kadeem Conner, 25, of Natchez, and Mark Jordan Mitchell, 32, of Natchez. They were both arrested and charged with two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

The victims were identified as Travione Jones, 19, and Devon Winchester, 19. Police said they were shot after exiting a vehicle in the parking lot of the strip mall on D’Evereux Drive. Three other people were injured.

Mark Jordan Mitchell (Courtesy: Adams County Jail)

Kadeem Conner (Courtesy: Adams County Jail)

Natchez police said they are also searching for Jamionte Davis, 22, in connection to the case. He faces two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder. Investigators believe he fled the state.