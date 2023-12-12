NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Natchez women were arrested after a chase started in Brookhaven.

The Daily Leader reported the two women were suspected of shoplifting at the Walmart in Brookhaven on Monday, December 11.

Brookhaven police said an officer instructed the driver to put the car in park in the Walmart parking lot, but she drove off. Investigators said the vehicle fled Lincoln County and later stopped on Old Highway 84 near Roxie. The two women were arrested.

The suspects were identified as 31-year-old Roquanta Green and 39-year-old Shannon White.

Green was charged with aggravated assault, felony fleeing, and possession of stolen property. Her bond was set at $60,000.

White was charged with accessory after the fact, possession of stolen property and giving false information. Her bond was set at $26,000.

Both women were booked into the Lincoln County Jail.