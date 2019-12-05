Two new human cases of West Nile Virus reported by health officials

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department is reporting two new human cases of the West Nile virus for 2019, bringing the total to 15 for the year.

This year, human cases have been reported in Calhoun, Clay, Copiah, Forrest (4), Hinds (2), Jefferson, Jones, Lamar, Leake, Rankin, and Smith counties.

Two late-season human cases of West Nile virus infection are a reminder that WNV is a year-round threat in Mississippi. Ways to stay protected: https://t.co/5ukUcFAdnw.

News release: https://t.co/7oQXsvLoq6 pic.twitter.com/mnUlutNkgF — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) December 5, 2019

In 2018, Mississippi had 50 WNV cases and no deaths.

“This is a great reminder that we do see West Nile cases year-round in Mississippi. While we are out of peak season, the threat is still there. It’s important to protect yourself,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.

Byers said while most infected people recover without any long-term problems, some develop a more severe infection that can lead to complications and even death, especially in those over 50 years of age.

According to MSDH, symptoms of WNV infection are often mild and may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, a rash, muscle weakness or swollen lymph nodes. In a small number of cases, infection can result in encephalitis or meningitis, which can lead to paralysis, coma and possibly death.

The MSDH suggests the following precautions to protect yourself and your family from mosquito-borne illnesses:

• Use a mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient such as DEET while you are outdoors.

• Remove all sources of standing water around your home and yard to prevent mosquito breeding.

• Wear loose, long clothing to cover the arms and legs when outdoors.

• Avoid areas where mosquitoes are prevalent.

Click here for more information on mosquito-borne illnesses.