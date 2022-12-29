HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) -Two new faces joined the bench in Hinds County as dozens of supporters and elected officials attended the induction ceremony for county and state judges at the Hinds County Courthouse.

Newly elected Circuit Court Judge Debra Hendricks Gibbs, Chancery Court Judge Tamtrice Hodges, along with eight other returning state and county judges took the oath of office in front of a crowded room.

Judge Gibbs has a history in politics after previously serving in the House of Representatives. Judge Hodges served as a Hinds County Assistant District Attorney along with being a volunteer attorney for Mission First. Both women say they life experiences lead them to wanting to run for judge.

“My life experience of being a former foster child. The chance court judge does deal with children, family and land. I knew that once Judge Owens is retired, a very special person would be very much needed,” explained Judge Hodges.

Judge Gibb said, “Yes, I have served in the Mississippi Legislature since 2016, serving District 72. I look forward to continuing my service here in Hinds County, serving District 72, as well as those who are now in subdistrict two for my judicial seat.”

Judge Hodges will be replacing Chancellor Denise Owens, who is retiring.