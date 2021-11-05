Two passengers arrested for tampering with evidence after I-55 shooting in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police arrested two passengers for tampering with evidence after a shooting in the city on Thursday, November 4.

Police said they initially received a call about a shooting on Highland Colony Parkway and Old Agency Road at the roundabout. While officers responded to the area, a patrol supervisor located a Chevrolet Tahoe on the shoulder of I-55 S. near the Natchez Trace.

The officer said one of the three people in the vehicle had been shot in the left arm. The victim, who was identified as 30-year-old Tyrone Lewis, of Canton, was taken to the hospital with severe injuries. At last check, he was listed in critical condition.

The other two people who were in the vehicle were identified as 25-year-old Anterrion T. Robinson, of Canton, and 35-year-old Lajeremy J. Johnson, of Canton.

Police said Robinson and Johnson told them they had finished eating at Walk-On’s. When they left the restaurant, they said a small, light colored sedan began to follow them, and shots were fired from the vehicle. Lewis was injured in the shooting, and he pulled the vehicle over on I-55 S.

At this time, police said no suspect or suspect vehicle has been identified. They are working to determine a motive for the shooting.

Anterrion T. Robinson (Courtesy: Madison County Detention Center)

Lajeremy J. Johnson (Courtesy: Madison County Detention Center)

During the investigation, police said they discovered Robinson and Johnson attempted to hide potential evidence by removing firearms from the Chevrolet Tahoe and discarding them along the side of the interstate.

Robinson and Johnson have both been charged with tampering with evidence. They are currently being held at the Madison County Detention Center without bond until their initial appearance.