Two pedestrians killed in separate incidents on I-55 in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two pedestrians are dead following two separate incidents Thursday night along I-55 in Jackson.

One of the pedestrians was struck by a vehicle on I-55 North Exit 99 at Meadowbrook Road. According to Jackson police, no arrest will be made in this accident because the driver of the vehicle stopped and did not leave the scene.

The second pedestrian was struck just miles away on I-55 South headed towards the direction of Atkins Boulevard and Beasley Road. Police said the person driving the vehicle that struck this victim did not stop.

There is no word on whether an arrest has been made or if there is a potential suspect police are searching for.