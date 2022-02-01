RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after discovering a man, woman and dog dead inside of a home in Raymond.

Deputies received a call on Tuesday just after 7:00 p.m. from another agency stating that a wellness check was requested by a family member because they had not heard from them.

Upon arrival, Sheriff Tyree Jones and deputies had to force themselves inside the home on Midway Road. Once they were inside, they found the two people dead along with the dog.

Sheriff Jones said there was also a broken window at the home but isn’t sure if the window had been broken prior to the incident.

The cause of death is pending at this time. An autopsy report by the Hinds County coroner is set to be filed to determine the cause.