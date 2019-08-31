HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) – Two people have died in a head-on collision on Mississippi 15 in Perry County.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded Friday about 5 p.m. to the crash, just south of the Jones County line.
The Hattiesburg American reports Sgt. Travis Luckton says an SUV driven by 65-year-old Tommy Hinton, of Richton, was headed north when his car crossed the center line and hit a southbound car driven by 16-year-old Erin Anderson, of Laurel.
Luckton says a passenger in Anderson’s car, 16-year-old Brenna Clark, of Laurel, and a passenger in the SUV, 26-year-old Thomas Hinton, of Richton, were both pronounced dead at the scene.
Hinton and Anderson were taken to an area hospital with moderate injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Two people killed in head-on collision in Perry County
