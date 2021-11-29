Two proposed parking garages could be built in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Plans are being made to construct two new parking garages in Jackson.

The Northside Sun reported Belhaven University officials created a site plan for a parking garage with the City of Jackson. The parking garage would be built on the university’s campus. The plan is on the agenda for the Site Plan review meeting on December 2, 2022.

The proposed second garage would be built in the Fondren area behind an entertainment venue project. This idea has not been formally submitted to the city yet.