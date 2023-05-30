RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Pisgah community came together at Pisgah Elementary School to hold a prayer service for two students.

The students, who were identified as Lou Dittus and Keigan Norwood, were injured due to a four-wheeler accident this weekend.

Dittus and Norwood were both taken to Children’s of Mississippi in Jackson. Norwood is in need of blood in order to stabilize his blood pressure.

The community reached out for prayers during Monday’s service.

“To bring unity and to definitely encourage the family in their time of distress, grief and all the pain that they’re going through. To rally behind them and build them up and lift them up,” said Pastor Rodney Jones with Oakdale Baptist Church.

Norwood’s family said anyone with A+ blood can donate at Lowe’s in Greenville, Mississippi, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30.