HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The two remaining juveniles, who escaped from the Henley-Young-Patton Youth Detention Center, are both in custody.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Jashon Jones, 15, and Tayshon Holmes, 17, were both arrested Thursday afternoon by Capitol police in Jackson. He said more charges are pending against Jones and Holmes by Capitol police.

Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said a person was carjacking around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 6 on Alexander Street by two suspects. The vehicle was later located at GlenOak Apartments on Robinson Road.

While recovering the stolen vehicle, Martin said investigators with Capitol police developed information on the two subjects involved and their location.

Upon serving the search warrant, Martin said the suspects tried to run away, but they were arrested without incident. They were identified as Jones and Holmes. Both will be charged with armed carjacking.

The sheriff said Jones and Holmes both escaped from the detention center, along with 16-year-old Robert Earl Smith, Jr. According to the sheriff, Smith was captured at a Yazoo City home on Monday, July 3.

Leaders with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office said one detainee and one guard were injured during a fight around midnight on June 28. Officials said multiple people were stabbed with shanks. They said Smith, Holmes and Jones escaped during the incident.

Tayshon Holmes (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Robert Earl Smith (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Jason Jones (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Hinds County deputies are conducting an investigation into this matter.

Officials said the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is not responsible for the operations, safety and security of the facility. However, they are working with other county officials responsible for the facility and operations to find out what led up to the incident.