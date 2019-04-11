Two Republican Candidates stop in the Pine Belt

Two Republican gubernatorial candidates make campaign stops in the Pine Belt.

Lt. Governor Tate Reeves and former Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr. are making education a top issue.

The two of them, both spoke on investing in teacher pay.

Bill Waller says, “The election-year pay raise of$1,500 was short and late and my pledge would be to have some improvement on salary someday raise every year until we reach the southeastern average.”

Tate Reeves says, “The reality is when we start talking about improving the overall quality of education in Mississippi it’s a multi-faceted approach.”

Reeves and waller will face off against state representative Robert foster in the Republican primary in August.

The Democratic candidates running for governor include– Michael Brown, William Bond Compton, Jim Hood, Robert Ray, Robert Smith, Gregory Wash, Phillip West, Velesha Williams, and Albert Wilson.

