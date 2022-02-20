JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were shot during an armed robbery in Jackson on Saturday, February 19.

Jackson police said someone wearing a ski mask approached brothers Demarcus Jackson and Maurice Taylor, 21, while they were in a car on Valencia Street. The person wearing a mask used a gun to demand money from them.

According to police, Jackson shot the person in the mask in the left eye to prevent the robbery. The person in the mask then shot Taylor.

Police later identified the person in the mask as 17-year-old Kevin Lewis. He was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) and is in stable condition. He will be charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle.