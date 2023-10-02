JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two men were shot multiple times outside a business.

The shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 2 in the 1000 block of Woodrow Wilson Avenue.

Officer Sam Brown said a 20-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were shot multiple times. According to witnesses, a black sedan sped by the area, and someone fired shots.

One victim was shot in the hand and shoulder, and the other was shot in the chest and arm. They were both taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle. Brown said their conditions are unknown.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).