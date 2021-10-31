Two shot near Club Legacy in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people are recovering in the hospital after being shot near Club Legacy in Natchez.

Around 1:25 a.m. on Sunday, an officer reported what sounded like shots fired in the area of D’Evereux Drive. Officers found 19-year-old Isaac Hill with a gunshot wound to the pelvis and 20-year-old Emmanuel Hill shot in the left arm, according to Natchez Police Commander Cal Green.

Police said Isaac and Emmanuel Hill are cousins. This is currently an active investigation.

12 News will provide more information as details become available.