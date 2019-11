JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Police Department is on the scene where two people were shot.

The two victims were both taken to hospital by private vehicles.

The conditions of the two are currently unknown.

According to JPD, there is no motive nor suspects at this time.

#JPD is investigating a shooting believed to have occurred in the 2700 block of Lilly St. Two individuals were transported with injuries by private vehicle just before 2pm.

12 News will continue to update this story as information becomes available.