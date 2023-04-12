MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police said two St. Joseph Catholic School students made social media threats.

Officers said they began an investigation on April 11 into a social media post by a male student. They said the post involved a generalized threat that was not directed towards any particular individual, persons or facility.

They said the male student was removed from the school by the school administration, and the investigation is ongoing.

On April 12, police said a female student made a similar post on social media. She has since also been removed from the school by school administrators. This investigation into this incident is also ongoing.

Police and school officials have determined there’s no active threat against St. Joseph or other facilities as of Wednesday, April 12.

“Yesterday, I was made aware of an improper social media post. The incident was immediately addressed. We do not feel there is any threat to our students or faculty, but we are continuing to be vigilant and observant. The safety of all souls on campus is always a top priority,” said Dr. Dena Kinsey, principal of St. Joseph Catholic School.