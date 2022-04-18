HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two roads are set to be repaved in northeast Jackson with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The Northside Sun reported the Hinds County Board of Supervisors approved $82,850 to repave Meadowbrook Road and $63,321 to repave Northampton Drive.

Meadowbrook Road will be repaved from Ridgewood Road to Quail Run Road. However, a portion of the road will need to be milled before it can be repaved.

District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham said work will begin once the City of Jackson and Hinds County have completed an interlocal agreement.

According to the newspaper, Hinds County is expected to receive $45 million from ARPA funds. The county has already received more than $22 million of those funds.