FAYETTE, Miss. (WJTV) – A homicide investigating is underway after a shooting happened at an apartment complex in Fayette.

Police said two young men were injured in the shooting on October 3. One of the victims later died at the hospital. His identity has not been released.

Investigators began searching for two suspects in connection to the shooting. The suspects, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, were later located in a wooded area in Fayette and arrested without further incident.

Police said other arrests were also made in the case, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Chief Lashawn McMiller or Investigator Diawardrick Grover at 601-786-3333 or contact Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001.