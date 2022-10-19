SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Scott County deputies arrested two 16-year-olds in connection to the shooting death of a Lake High School senior.

Sheriff Mike Lee told the Star Herald that the two teens, who have not been identified, were charged with murder in connection to the death of Travis Jones. He said other arrests may be possible.

According to Lee, one of the juveniles also attended Lake High School and the other had dropped out.

Jones, 18, was shot and killed on Johnson Town Road on October 13. His vehicle had crashed into a wooded area.

According to Lee, a 13-year-old was taken by a personal vehicle to Lackey Memorial with a gunshot wound to the leg. The teen was later airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC).

As of Wednesday, October 19, services for Jones have not been announced.