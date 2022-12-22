YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two teenagers who are accused of robbing a Yazoo City gas station at gunpoint were arrested and charged with armed robbery.

The Yazoo Herald reported the robbery happened on Sunday, December 18 around 9:20 p.m. at the Citgo gas station on Highway 3.

According to the newspaper, a 16-year-old and 17-year-old were charged with armed robbery. The 17-year-old also faces a grand larceny charge for allegedly stealing a vehicle that was involved in a shooting earlier that day.

The 16-year-old reportedly lives in a home directly behind the store. The 17-year-old turned himself in to law enforcement.

Officers said the two teens entered the store wearing masks and carrying firearms. They’re accused of taking about $3,600 to $3,800. No injuries were reported at the scene.