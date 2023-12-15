BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – At least two teenagers were injured during a shooting in Brookhaven.

The Daily Leader reported the shooting happened on Thursday, December 14. Officers arrived at King’s Daughters Medical Center just before 9:30 p.m.

Police Chief Kenneth Collins said two teens were being treated for gunshot wounds. He said the shooting happened in the 500 block of East Congress Street.

Collins said a third victim was reported but has not been located.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Brookhaven Police Department at 601-833-2424.