JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two teenagers were shot in a drive-by shooting in Jackson on Saturday, March 5.

Jackson Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said a black Dodge Charger drove by and shot the two teenagers on Claiborne Avenue. The victims were taken to Merit Health with non life-threatening injuries. One victim has been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Jackson Police Department at (601)-960-1217.