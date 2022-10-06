VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested two men for allegedly assaulting their girlfriends in separate incidents.

Police said Gromyko Magee, 18, was arrested on Tuesday, October 4 and charged with felony domestic violence following an incident that occurred earlier that day in which he assaulted his girlfriend.

Magee appeared in court on Wednesday where his bond was set at $75,000.

In a separate incident, Kenneth Jackson, Jr., 24, was arrested on Wednesday, October 5 for an assault on his girlfriend. He was charged with felony domestic violence.

Jackson also appeared in court on Wednesday and received a $20,000.