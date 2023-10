JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are searching for two suspects after a home invasion.

Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said the incident happened at a home on Old Canton Road on Sunday, October 8.

According to Martin, two suspects entered the home, and the homeowner fired shots at them.

No injuries have been reported, and no arrests have been made as of Monday, October 9.