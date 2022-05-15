BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people wanted in connection to a theft that happened at a home under construction on Saturday, April 30.

Police said security video shows a man and a woman entering the construction site around 10:00 p.m. with a cordless drill. They said the two stole a garbage disposal and a GE gas oven. They reportedly left after setting an alarm off. Investigators believe the suspects may drive a light colored sedan car with silver rims.

(Courtesy: Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers).

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest. Call Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477 or submit an anonymous tip here.