LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Lincoln County deputies are working to find two suspects who burglarized a medical marijuana business.

Authorities said the incident happened at the SADUJA medical marijuana farm on E. Lincoln Road and Wellman Drive on Tuesday, June 6 just after 9:30 p.m.

Lincoln County deputies are working to find two suspects who burglarized a medical marijuana business. (Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information about the suspects can contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 601-833-5231 or Crime Stoppers at 601-823-0150.