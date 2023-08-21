PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police are searching for two men who burglarized a pawn shop.

Police said the incident happened in the early morning hours of August 17, 2023. They burglarized the USA Pawn, located on N. Pearson Road.

According to police, one man entered the business after breaking the glass door with a brick. The second man stood watch.

Police said the first suspect headed to the gun display, but he was unable to steal any guns due to the weapons being locked in a vault. Before he left, police said he took three laptop computers from the shelf.

Pearl police are searching for two men who burglarized a pawn shop. (Courtesy: Pearl Police Dept.)

Pearl police are searching for two men who burglarized a pawn shop. (Courtesy: Pearl Police Dept.)

Pearl police are searching for two men who burglarized a pawn shop. (Courtesy: Pearl Police Dept.)

Pearl police are searching for two men who burglarized a pawn shop. (Courtesy: Pearl Police Dept.)

Pearl police are searching for two men who burglarized a pawn shop. (Courtesy: Pearl Police Dept.)

Anyone with information about the burglary can contact Pearl police at (601) 939-7000.