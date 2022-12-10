CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Arrest warrants have been issued for two more suspects in connection to the shooting death of a teenager at a Crystal Springs gas station.

Police said the capital murder warrants were issued for Icesarion D. Barnes, 25, of Jackson, and Clyde Z. Green, 20, of Jackson. Both men are wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Bashar Ali Abublla Mohamed, who was killed at the new Exxon gas station on November 28.

Barnes is six feet five inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. Green is five feet eight inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Police arrested one suspect in the case. They said Datarius Boyd, 27, was arrested in Jackson last weekend.

Icesarion D. Barnes (Courtesy: Crystal Springs Police Dept.)

Clyde Z. Green (Courtesy: Crystal Springs Police Dept.)

According to investigators, the van the suspects were driving was recovered earlier in the week in the Bolton area and is being processed.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Barnes and Green, contact the Crystal Springs Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).