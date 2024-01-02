JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for two suspects in connection to a homicide that happened in the parking lot of Merit Health Central.

The shooting happened on Sunday, December 17, 2023. The victim, 25-year-old Elisha Bridges, was killed after an argument in the parking lot of the hospital.

Investigators determined that the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute that occurred at the location.

Deputy Chief Sequerna Banks said a murder warrant was issued for Jaylein Wallace, 26. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Banks said officers are also searching for Deanna Bridges, 29. She’s wanted for hindering prosecution.

Jaylein Wallace (Courtesy: JPD)

Deanna Bridges (Courtesy: JPD)

The two suspects are believed to be in the Bolton/Edwards area. Anyone with information on their whereabouts can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).