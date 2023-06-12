VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are working to find two men in connection to the murder of a Fayette man.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 8 in the 1600 block of Crawford Street.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, 26-year-old Kelvion Winston, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Merit Health River Region for treatment, but he died from his injuries.

Police said they are searching for Bryant Williams, 31, and Quenterious Williams, 28, in connection to Winston’s death.

Bryant Williams (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

Quenterious Williams (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two men can call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or Crime Stoppers at 800-355-8477.