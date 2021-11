JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find two suspects who robbed the Popeyes restaurant on Robinson Street.

The robbery happened on Monday, November 22 before 9:30 p.m. According to Officer Sam Brown, two men entered the restaurant wearing masks. They got away with money.

Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.

Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.

Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.

Brown stated no one was injured during the robbery. If you know the identity of the suspects, contact Jackson police 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).