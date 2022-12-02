CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Arrests warrants have been issued for two Jackson men after a teenager was shot and killed during an armed robbery in Crystal Springs.

Police said the warrants have been issued for 27-year-old Datarius Mylik Jamall Boyd and 23-year-old Nhekhil Quajaylon Lamar Scott in connection to the murder of Bashar Ali Abublla Mohamed. They are both wanted for capital murder.

According to investigators, Mohamed was shot and killed at the new Exxon gas station on Highway 51 on Monday, November 28.

Police said surveillance video showed Boyd leaving the store with a firearm in his hand. Boyd and Scott are both considered armed and dangerous.

Datarius Mylik Jamall Boyd (Courtesy: Crystal Springs Police Dept.)

Nhekhil Quajaylon Lamar Scott (Courtesy: Crystal Springs Police Dept.)

Anyone with information about the two suspects can contact the Crystal Springs Police Department.

Police said several other suspects have been identified in the case, and more arrests are expected.