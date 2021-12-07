Two wanted for shooting, kidnapping on Morton Avenue in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find two suspects after a two-month-old was kidnapped and a woman was shot on Monday, December 6.

The incident happened on Morton Avenue. Police said an 18-year-old woman was shot by a man after a fight with the suspect’s girlfriend. During the incident, the two-month-old child was taken by the suspect and another woman.

Police said the child was later returned safe, but the suspects are still wanted. There’s no word on the condition of the 18-year-old shooting victim at this time.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Jackson police at 601-355-TIPS(8477).