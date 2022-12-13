MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Michigan man and a Florida woman were arrested after a chase in Madison.

Police said officers were patrolling the retail shopping area of Grandview Boulevard just before 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13. They were notified that a vehicle involved in a felony shoplifting and assault in Missouri was in the area.

The vehicle, a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica, was located and stopped by officers as it attempted to leave the Walmart parking lot onto Grandview Boulevard. Police said the vehicle initially stopped, but then it fled south onto Grandview Boulevard.

According to investigators, the chase continued onto Madison Avenue. An officer was located at Magnolia Street and was attempting to deploy stop sticks when the suspects’ vehicle approached the area. Police said the officer was able to jump from the path of the vehicle.

Investigators said the suspects’ vehicle struck another car at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Highway 51. The suspects’ vehicle also hit the front of a police vehicle that was turning onto Madison Avenue from the highway. The crash caused the suspects to stop, and they were arrested.

Police said the occupants of the vehicles were checked for injuries, and all refused medical attention. The officer who jumped from the path of the suspects’ vehicle was treated and released for an ankle injury.

Police believe the items found inside the suspects’ vehicle were stolen from Missouri.

The suspects were identified as 30-year-old Raymond T. Peoples, of Michigan, and 30-year-old Ravyn N. Stigall, of Florida.

Raymond Peoples (Courtesy: Madison Police Dept.)

(Courtesy: Madison Police Dept.)

Peoples was charged with receiving stolen property, felony fleeing, and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. Stigall was charged with receiving stolen property and felony fleeing.

Both suspects were taken to the Madison County Detention Center.