PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police are searching for two men who stole a trailer from a church.

Greg Flynn with the City of Pearl said the trailer was stolen from New Life Fellowship Church on Airport Road on October 13, 2023.

Flynn said the suspects used the trailer in attempted theft of JCB’s Heavy Equipment.

Pearl police are searching for two men who stole a trailer from a church. (Courtesy: Pearl Police Dept.)

If anyone has any information about the men, contact the Pearl Police Department at 601-939-7000.