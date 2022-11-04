FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Bude police are searching for two individuals who destroyed an ATM and took money from it on Thursday, November 3.

Police said they received a call around 2:10 a.m. about an ATM alarm going off at UMB Bank on Highway 184 in Bude. Two men wearing dark colored clothing and dark hoodies were observed on video surveillance.

The suspects were seen driving a black in colored Dodge Ram with no tag Information displayed. According to police, the suspects were able to get away from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact the Bude Police Department or the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 601-384-7177 or 601-384-2323.