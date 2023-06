JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for at least two suspects after a man was shot and killed.

The shooting happened this week in the 400 block of Savanna Street in Jackson. According to Officer Sam Brown, the victim was shot once in the head.

The suspects’ vehicle is blue in color and could possibly be a Saturn.

Jackson police are searching for at least two suspects after a man was shot and killed. (Courtesy: JPD)

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234.