JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for two men in connection to the shooting death of a pregnant woman.

Officer Sam Brown said police are searching for 21-year-old Jshontiez McClendon and 22-year-old Jmarquiez McClendon. They are considered armed and dangerous.

Brown said the shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 11 on Industrial Park Drive near Interstate 220.

When officers arrived, they discovered a woman inside a black Nissan Altima. She had been shot multiple times.

Brown said the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. When she arrived, doctors discovered she was pregnant. They performed an emergency C-section, but the infant died.

Jshontiez McClendon (Courtesy: JPD)

Jmarquiez McClendon (Courtesy: JPD)

Brown said the woman also died as a result of her injuries. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the woman as Ayairia Anderson, 21. According to the coroner, Anderson was approximately eight months pregnant.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspects can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).