PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are searching for a man, who is considered armed and dangerous, as well as a woman, who may be accompanying him.

Deputies said they responded to Eastover Lane on June 30 after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle. They said the driver, who was identified as 30-year-old Cody Dean-Marler Phelps, fled the scene.

Deputies said the vehicle was left in the middle of the roadway and was inventories. They discovered illegal narcotics along with multiple bags of precious metals, gold coins, and silver dollar coins that were believed to have been stolen from the surrounding area.

Pike County detectives were able to identify one of the theft victims, who identified some of the stolen items were taken from a residence in McComb.

Cody Dean-Marler Phelps (Courtesy: Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Crystal Michelle Hull (Courtesy: Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Phelps is wanted for possession of controlled substances, burglary of a dwelling and possession of stolen property. Deputies said he could be accompanied by 36-year-old Crystal Michelle Hull, who is wanted for conspiracy to commit a crime and accessory after the fact.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two individuals can contact Central Dispatch at 601-783-2323 or the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 601-783-6767.