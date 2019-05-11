Two women dead following crash in Flowood

Copyright by WJTV - All rights reserved

FLOWOOD, Miss.(WJTV) - A single-vehicle accident claimed the life of two women Friday evening.

Sergeant Adam Nelson with the Flowood Police Department says the accident occurred around 6:30 on Airport Road.

Nelson explained a green Ford Explorer was traveling northbound with two adults and three children when the crash happened.

Witnesses tell police it looked like a tire blew out, causing the vehicle to crash. However, police are still working to confirm this claim.

According to the Rankin County Coroner, 18-year-old Autumn Peshoff of Roxie was pronounced dead on scene, and 25-year-old Kimberly Fowler of Brandon died at the hospital.

All three children were picked up by their father on scene and are expected to be okay.

Police are still investigating other contributing factors like speed.