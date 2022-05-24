LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Tylertown man was arrested for attempted murder by Lincoln County deputies.

The Daily Leader reported the victim, Justin Hall, survived a gunshot wound to the head on Thursday, March 3.

According to officials, deputies responded to the shooting call on Melvin Mason Road SE. Hall was taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center and later transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC).

Investigators said Hall identified the suspect as Derek Dufrene, 41. Dufrene was arrested on Friday, May 20 and booked into the Lincoln County Jail.