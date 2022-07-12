FOREST, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Tyson Foods announced on Tuesday that the company completed a $90 million expansion to the Forest processing plant.

According to officials, the expansion will create 320 jobs.

Tyson Foods’ Forest facility processes fresh chicken products for foodservice and retail customers. The expansion adds automation technology to parts of this facility’s chicken processing line.

“We’re excited about the expansion project at Forest and our continued efforts to increase our automation footprint,” said David Bray, Group President of Poultry for Tyson Foods. “This project demonstrates our ability to execute a product mix change that translates into less intensive labor for team members while creating more jobs at a competitive pay structure. It’s a win-win to support the long-term growth of the Forest community and our operations.”

According to Tyson Foods, this project is part of three substantial investments in the state of Mississippi since 2021..