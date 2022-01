DURANT, Miss. (WJTV) – Tyson Foods will be holding a job fair on Tuesday, January 4 in Durant from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

According to Breezy News, the job fair will be held in the old Fred’s parking lot on Highway 12. The company will be offering a $1,000 signing bonus to hired employees.

Call Tyson Foods at (601)-298-5300 for more information.