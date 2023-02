RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced a closure for U.S. 49 South Frontage Road.

Both directions of U.S. 49 South Frontage Road will be closed between JP Motors and Old Highway 49 in Rankin County from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, February 27.

Crews will work to place a drainage pipe in the area. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.