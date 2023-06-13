COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced a Copiah County bridge will close for a year.

The closure affects both directions of U.S. 51 located 2.6 miles north of the intersection of U.S. 51 and State Route 28.

According to MDOT, the closure for the bridge replacement project will begin on Monday, June 19. The project is expected to be completed by summer 2024.

Detour signs will be in place informing drivers to detour on I-55 via SR 28 on the south end and State Route 844 on the north end.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and pay attention to detour signage.