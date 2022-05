LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced U.S. 51 in Lincoln County will be closed starting Monday, May 16.

Both directions of U.S. 51 between Stoney Brook Trail and Argyle Trail will be closed from May 16 to May 30 for bridge work.

Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route.

MDOT officials also encouraged drivers to be on alert for roadside workers.