JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced a temporary closure in Rankin County for a bridge preservation project.

The closure is for both directions of U.S. 80 under Interstate 20 in the City of Brandon.

According to MDOT, the closure will begin at 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9 and will last up to 10 days.

During the temporary closure, I-20 westbound traffic will be unaffected, while I-20 eastbound traffic will remain passable via the exit and entrance ramp at the East Brandon exit (Exit 59).

For the closure period, MDOT officials said all U.S. 80 traffic should seek an alternate route at the closure location.

Drivers traveling eastbound on I-20 should anticipate moderate delays for the duration of the closure as traffic will be diverted onto the exit and entrance ramps.