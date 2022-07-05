RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Kansas City Southern Railways temporarily shut down both directions on U.S. Highway 80 under the railroad bridge.

“A concrete truck had struck the railroad bridge knocking a hole in, so the railroad is having to get out there and make some basic repairs to the bridge. The road is just closed right now is just for the motorists’ safety, as they can not make these repairs on a bridge with motorist traveling under the roadway. So, it’ll remain closed for the next two weeks until the railroad can make its repair,” explained Michael Flood, MDOT Public Information Officer.

The shutdown will take place between Guide Road and Raintree Drive in Rankin County. Kansas City Railways will be making repairs to the railroad.

Drivers are encouraged and advised to slow down and watch out for workers in the area. The closure is anticipated to remain in place until July 15.