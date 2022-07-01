RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A portion of U.S. 80 in Rankin County will temporarily close on Tuesday, July 5 for railroad repair.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the closure will affect both directions of the highway under the railroad bridge from Guide Road to Raintree Drive. The closure will begin at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5 and last until Friday, July 15.

Officials said Kansas City Southern Railway will be making repairs to the railroad bridge that crosses over the highway.

Drivers are asked to slow down and pay attention to signage when near the closure.